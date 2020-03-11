COVID-19 precautions: Current cancellations

Mountain View Friends

“This is not a notice of infection, it Is a proactive move for the safety of those in our organization.

“With concern for the health of our members, our meeting tomorrow will be postponed until May.”

— Renee Gentry

Chamber’s Business After Hours

“Although to date, Archuleta County has no cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), out of abundance of caution and to minimize any possible exposure to patients and public, Pagosa Springs Medical Center will not be hosting the Chamber’s Business After Hours Party on March 18th.”

— Jodi Scarpa

9Health Fair – Statewide cancellation

“We have made the decision to postpone the spring 9Health Fairs while pursuing options for alternate screenings.”

— 9Health CEO and President Gary Drews.

