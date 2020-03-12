COVID-19 precautions: Cancellations as of Thursday, March 12, 1 p.m.

• Knights of Columbus Fish Fry – Events cancelled until further notice.

• CHSAA’s spring sports and activities suspended until April 6
chsaanow.com

• Mountain View Friends, March 12

State basketball attendance to be limited to essential team personnel only; players permitted four guests. Watch live for a fee at:
   https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/chsaa/gam7b4a7e0cd8?fbclid=IwAR1h1Hf3wEdlEYxy20WuoKWoS1iu_CHN7cJjElluT4HadDIKM0LPGDeJsRE

• St. Patrick’s Irish Festival, March 14

• Chamber’s Business After Hours at Pagosa Springs Medical Center, March 18

• 9Health Fair postponed, April 25

Please email cancellations to editor@pagosasun.com.

Email, RSS Follow

By Pagosa SUN Online
This story was posted on March 12, 2020.