COVID-19 precautions: Cancellations and changes as of Monday, March 16, 8 a.m.

Schools, child care and school activities

• Archuleta School District schools will be in session on Monday. Will close on Tuesday. We have made the decision to begin distance learning for our students on Tuesday, March 17. We plan to be in session tomorrow, Monday, March 16, operating on our regular schedule. The week of March 23 – is our normal spring break and schools will be closed. We will notify parents at the end of spring break, what next steps will be, based on the assets and needs of the community and directives from state agencies.

• Pagosa Peak Open School – In order to ensure the health and safety of our community, we will close school beginning Monday, March 16, through spring break. We will begin remote learning programming on Tuesday, March 17. You may notice that this closure is one day earlier than other schools in the district. The shift from our project-based learning model to remote learning will be a big one for our staff, students, and families. PPOS staff will be using Monday to engage in professional development related to remote learning in order to give our students the most effective, engaging curriculum we can during this time. Our first packet of remote learning will be available for pick-up at the school Tuesday morning, March 18 from 7:00 am to 11:00 am. These resources will also be available digitally for families who would prefer to access them online.

• Seeds of Learning will be open tomorrow, Monday, March 16. Families will receive information about the rest of the week then. We thank you for your patience.

• Our Savior Lutheran School will be closed immediately for the week of March 16 and the following week (spring break) at the recommendation of San Juan Basin Public Health. The public schools are having optional school tomorrow, but we have decided to not follow suit and close immediately. An assessment will be made during the end of spring break week as to whether or not to return to classes. Pastor Packer and Annette McInnis are sending an email out as well with this and more information, please check your emails. We appreciate your patience with us during this unprecedented time.

• Pagosa Springs High School’s “Matilda the Musical” is postponed. The new tentative dates are April 28 through May 2.

• CHSAA’s spring sports and activities suspended until April 6

Ski area

• Wolf Creek Ski Area suspends operations Sunday in response to COVID-19 outbreak: In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, all Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) ski areas will be suspending their operations beginning today, Sunday March 15, until further notice. We know that this action will cause disappointment and inconvenience for many visitors and residents, but it is made with the best interests of our guests, employees and the communities in which we operate in mind. The Governor of Colorado has issued an executive order directing this suspension of operations. He has done so in consultation with Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) and local public health authorities and out of concern for the capacity of local health providers. Please be patient during this time as Wolf Creek will be receiving a high volume of calls and inquiries. Colorado Ski Country USA member ski areas include: Wolf Creek, Winter Park, Telluride, Sunlight, Steamboat, Snowmass, Silverton, Purgatory, Powderhorn, Monarch Mountain, Loveland, Kendall Mountain, Howelsen Hill, Hesperus, Granby Ranch, Eldora, Echo Mountain, Copper Mountain, Cooper, Buttermilk, Aspen Mountain, Arapahoe Basin and Aspen Highlands.

Meals and food pantries

• Loaves and Fishes will continue to offer meals to the community on Thursdays as takeout only. There will be no sit down service as the hall will be closed. Guests should come to the front doors of the Parish Hall on Lewis Street between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. where they can pick up meals to go. This practice will continue until further notice.

• Temporary change in meal programs and activities at Senior Center. – The Pagosa Senior Center has taken a pro-active step and as of Monday, March 16, 2020, we are temporarily closing the congregate dining room due to coronavirus (Covid-19) virus. Although there are no confirmed cases in Archuleta County, our clients are the most at risk for the virus. In order to continue providing meals, we will continue to offer hot meals and a salad with a drive-up option under the portico at the Ross Aragon Community Center. These meals will be available Monday thru Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a $4 suggested donation for those age 60 and above. The cost per meal for anyone age 59 and under is $10. The meals include a salad, hot meal, drink and dessert or bread (Our daily menu is posted on our website at psseniors.org.) Please call 264-2167 to make a reservation for pickup. We will also continue our Meals on Wheels program. There will be no games, classes, or presentations during this time. The staff will be working in the building and available by phone. If you need to speak to a staff member, please call 264-2167.

• Knights of Columbus Fish Fry – Events cancelled until further notice.

• The Community United Methodist Church will be closed for meetings, gatherings and worship services. But our food pantry will remain open.

Churches

• St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church: We have been advised to cancel all church services and other activities at our church for the next two weeks…March 15 and March 22nd. We will reassess the situation after Sunday March 22nd.

Public meetings

• The Pagosa Peak Open School Board of Directors will be moving our board meeting to Zoom’s virtual platform, in response to the school closing today. Any member of the public is welcome to join this virtual meeting. You may join from a computer or by phone; if joining from a computer, you will need to download the Zoom app on your device and create a Zoom account. Below are the credentials needed for joining both the work session/board interviews, and the regular board meeting.

Topic: PPOS work session Monday 3/16/2020

Time: Mar 16, 2020 05:00 PM Mountain Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/356069810 Meeting ID: 356 069 810

One tap mobile ,,356069810# US Toll

Dial by your location US Toll Meeting ID: 356 069 810

Find your local number: https://us04web.zoom.us/u/fee2eeqEsd

Topic: PPOS board meeting 3/16/2020

Time: Mar 16, 2020 06:00 PM Mountain Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/786633920 Meeting ID: 786 633 920

One tap mobile ,,786633920# US Toll

Dial by your location US Toll Meeting ID: 786 633 920

Find your local number: https://us04web.zoom.us/u/fee2eeqEsd

Public facilities

• Town of Pagosa Springs temporarily suspends public access for groups and activities at facilities, access to town buildings limited to employees and escorted visitors.

• Library cancels group programs and meeting room reservations. Update from Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library:

Although at this time, Archuleta County has no cases of COVID-19, we are displaying an abundance of caution in an attempt to minimize any possible exposure to our community. Effective immediately, we are cancelling all group programs and meeting room reservations.

At this time, full library services are available for access to print and digital materials. As always, many of the library’s resources are available 24/7 from the comfort of your home from our website, pagosalibrary.org. You can access the catalog from our website to view your account, renew materials, and place holds.

Many of our online learning resources can be accessed from your home with your library card. To highlight a few, you can download ebooks and audiobooks through our CloudLibrary app on your smartphone or tablet. IndieFlix allows unlimited streaming access to award-winning shorts, feature films and documentaries. By using the online resource, TumbleBook Library, you can find children’s books and audiobooks. To access all of these resources available from anywhere, go to pagosalibrary.org and select the gray tab towards the top of the page that says “Online Resources.”

If you are in a high-risk population, feeling ill, or are concerned about potential exposure, we encourage you to stay home. If you have hold items that need to be picked up, simply call us so we can add names to your account for people who can pick them up for you.

Thank you for your patience as we continue to evaluate this situation and make decisions with an interest in keeping our communities safe.

If you have questions, please contact the library at 264-2209.

Other activities

• Sunday night Bingo at Parish Hall cancelled.

• Chamber’s Business After Hours at Pagosa Springs Medical Center, March 18

• The Southwest Organization for Sustainability is postponing community Earth Day celebrations until later in the summer.

• 9Health Fair postponed, April 25

