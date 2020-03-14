COVID-19 precautions: Cancellations as of Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m.

• Loaves and Fishes will continue to offer meals to the community on Thursdays as takeout only. There will be no sit down service as the hall will be closed. Guests should come to the front doors of the Parish Hall on Lewis Street between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. where they can pick up meals to go. This practice will continue until further notice.

• Class 3A state basketball tournament



• St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church: We have been advised to cancel all church services and other activities at our church for the next two weeks…March 15 and March 22nd. We will reassess the situation after Sunday March 22nd. Please follow the recommendations of hand washing and staying away from large crowds, so that we all remain healthy. If you are not feeling well please contact your doctor and self quarantine. God bless you and keep you safe, Fr. Doug

• Temporary change in meal programs and activities at Senior Center. – The Pagosa Senior Center has taken a pro-active step and as of Monday, March 16, 2020, we are temporarily closing the congregate dining room due to coronavirus (Covid-19) virus. Although there are no confirmed cases in Archuleta County, our clients are the most at risk for the virus. In order to continue providing meals, we will continue to offer hot meals and a salad with a drive-up option under the portico at the Ross Aragon Community Center. These meals will be available Monday thru Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a $4 suggested donation for those age 60 and above. The cost per meal for anyone age 59 and under is $10. The meals include a salad, hot meal, drink and dessert or bread (Our daily menu is posted on our website at psseniors.org.) Please call 264-2167 to make a reservation for pickup. We will also continue our Meals on Wheels program. There will be no games, classes, or presentations during this time. The staff will be working in the building and available by phone. If you need to speak to a staff member, please call 264-2167.

• The Craft Show at Wyndham Saturday from noon-5 is cancelled.



• Library cancels group programs and meeting room reservations. Update from Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library:

Although at this time, Archuleta County has no cases of COVID-19, we are displaying an abundance of caution in an attempt to minimize any possible exposure to our community. Effective immediately, we are cancelling all group programs and meeting room reservations.

At this time, full library services are available for access to print and digital materials. As always, many of the library’s resources are available 24/7 from the comfort of your home from our website, pagosalibrary.org. You can access the catalog from our website to view your account, renew materials, and place holds.

Many of our online learning resources can be accessed from your home with your library card. To highlight a few, you can download ebooks and audiobooks through our CloudLibrary app on your smartphone or tablet. IndieFlix allows unlimited streaming access to award-winning shorts, feature films and documentaries. By using the online resource, TumbleBook Library, you can find children’s books and audiobooks. To access all of these resources available from anywhere, go to pagosalibrary.org and select the gray tab towards the top of the page that says “Online Resources.”

If you are in a high-risk population, feeling ill, or are concerned about potential exposure, we encourage you to stay home. If you have hold items that need to be picked up, simply call us so we can add names to your account for people who can pick them up for you.

Thank you for your patience as we continue to evaluate this situation and make decisions with an interest in keeping our communities safe.

If you have questions, please contact the library at 264-2209.

• Town temporarily suspends public access for groups and activities at facilities, access to town buildings limited to employees and escorted visitors.

• Senior Center closed for congregate meals, games, classes

• Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library group programs and meeting room reservations

• Sunday night Bingo at Parish Hall cancelled.

• Pagosa Springs High School’s “Matilda the Musical” is postponed. The new tentative dates are April 28 through May 2.

• No Archuleta School District after-school activities starting March 13 – Beginning March 13, after-school activities at Archuleta School District (ASD) will be cancelled. On April 6, district administration will evaluate evaluate the situation and make a decision regarding activities. ASD has followed the guidance of The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) and is suspending after-school activities from March 13, forward. Please be aware that custodial staff is using the time after school to deep clean each building so the essential business of learning may continue.

• Knights of Columbus Fish Fry – Events cancelled until further notice.

• CHSAA’s spring sports and activities suspended until April 6

• Pagosa Springs Middle School Dance, March 13

• St. Patrick’s Irish Festival, March 14

• Chamber’s Business After Hours at Pagosa Springs Medical Center, March 18

• The Southwest Organization for Sustainability is postponing community Earth Day celebrations until later in the summer.

• 9Health Fair postponed, April 25

