COVID-19 precautions: Cancellations as of Friday, March 13, 7 p.m.

• Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership has postponed/canceled the Environmental Film Festival until further notice.

• The Greenhouses in Centennial Park are closed to the public indefinitely.

• All 4-H meetings are cancelled until April 10.

• Class 3A state basketball tournament



• Temporary change in meal programs and activities at Senior Center. – The Pagosa Senior Center has taken a pro-active step and as of Monday, March 16, 2020, we are temporarily closing the congregate dining room due to coronavirus (Covid-19) virus. Although there are no confirmed cases in Archuleta County, our clients are the most at risk for the virus. In order to continue providing meals, we will continue to offer hot meals and a salad with a drive-up option under the portico at the Ross Aragon Community Center. These meals will be available Monday thru Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a $4 suggested donation for those age 60 and above. The cost per meal for anyone age 59 and under is $10. The meals include a salad, hot meal, drink and dessert or bread (Our daily menu is posted on our website at psseniors.org.) Please call 264-2167 to make a reservation for pickup. We will also continue our Meals on Wheels program. There will be no games, classes, or presentations during this time. The staff will be working in the building and available by phone. If you need to speak to a staff member, please call 264-2167.

• The Craft Show at Wyndham Saturday from noon-5 is cancelled.



• Town temporarily suspends public access for groups and activities at facilities, access to town buildings limited to employees and escorted visitors.

• Senior Center closed for congregate meals, games, classes

• Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library group programs and meeting room reservations

• Sunday night Bingo at Parish Hall cancelled.

• Pagosa Springs High School’s “Matilda the Musical” is postponed. The new tentative dates are April 28 through May 2.

• No Archuleta School District after-school activities starting March 13 – Beginning March 13, after-school activities at Archuleta School District (ASD) will be cancelled. On April 6, district administration will evaluate evaluate the situation and make a decision regarding activities. ASD has followed the guidance of The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) and is suspending after-school activities from March 13, forward. Please be aware that custodial staff is using the time after school to deep clean each building so the essential business of learning may continue. • La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) operations will change as follows until further notice:

– Main lobbies in Durango and Pagosa Springs are closed to the public. Drive through options are available at each office and phones remain open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (970) 247-5786.

– In-home energy audits will not be conducted. Members can still call LPEA for remote assistance at (970) 247-5786.

– LPEA meeting facilities are closed to all public events. Existing events will be cancelled or postponed.

– Board meetings, beginning with the March 25th meeting, will be held remotely via video conference. The public will be able to participate virtually, and meetings will be recorded for later viewing. Access details will be made available at: https://lpea.coop/board-directors-meeting-agendas

– LPEA’s Annual Meeting, currently scheduled for May 16th 2020 at Pagosa Springs High School, may be postponed.

– Staff are cancelling non-essential travel and conducting meetings virtually.

– LPEA has instituted protocols to reduce the risk within its buildings, including enhanced cleaning and sanitizing.

– LPEA is encouraging members to pay their bill from home. Members can receive their bill via email, make energy payments using a credit card, or pay from a checking account through the LPEA SmartHub App. The Pay-by-Phone automated system is also available 24 hours per day. For more information on payment options, members should call (970) 247-5786.

• Knights of Columbus Fish Fry – Events cancelled until further notice.

• CHSAA’s spring sports and activities suspended until April 6

• Pagosa Springs Middle School Dance, March 13

• St. Patrick’s Irish Festival, March 14

• Chamber’s Business After Hours at Pagosa Springs Medical Center, March 18

• The Southwest Organization for Sustainability is postponing community Earth Day celebrations until later in the summer.

• 9Health Fair postponed, April 25

