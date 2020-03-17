COVID-19 precautions: Cancellations and changes as of Tuesday, March 17, 11:55 a.m.

Government

• Attention Due to the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, Archuleta County offices are not accepting walk-in visitors. Please call the department you’d like to meet with to schedule a phone appointment.

Assessor’s office, 264-8310, assessor@archuletacounty.org

Clerk & Recorder’s office, 264-8350, www.govotecolorado.gov, www.mydmv.colorado.gov

Treasurer’s office, 264-8325, option #1, treasurer@archuletacounty.org, archuletatax.com

Please use 24-hour voter surveillance drop box for payments or visit the Archuleta County website at www.archuletacounty.org

We apologize for this inconvenience.

• Town of Pagosa Springs temporarily suspends public access for groups and activities at facilities, access to town buildings limited to employees and escorted visitors.

• Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District’s administrative offices are currently closed to the public indefinitely. Your normal water and wastewater service will continue, without interruption.. You may still reach us by phone. To pay with cash or check, please place your payment in an envelope with your account number on it and distinguish it between fill station and utility payment and place it in the lockbox located outside of the gates of the PAWSD driveway (the PAWSD brick sign.) It will be checked each morning, and payments posted by noon each day, so please plan accordingly.

Schools, child care and school activities

• Archuleta School District initiates food distribution plan for this week’s school closure. Starting Tuesday, March 17, and running through Friday, March 20, Archuleta Schools’ Food Service Department will prepare breakfast and lunch meals for children 18 years and younger. Meals will be available for pick up from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at each school. In addition, meals will be delivered by the transportation department to the regularly scheduled bus stops during the morning routes. http://edl.io/n1188351

• Archuleta School District schools will be in session on Monday. Will close on Tuesday. We have made the decision to begin distance learning for our students on Tuesday, March 17. We plan to be in session tomorrow, Monday, March 16, operating on our regular schedule. The week of March 23 – is our normal spring break and schools will be closed. We will notify parents at the end of spring break, what next steps will be, based on the assets and needs of the community and directives from state agencies.

• Pagosa Peak Open School – In order to ensure the health and safety of our community, we will close school beginning Monday, March 16, through spring break. We will begin remote learning programming on Tuesday, March 17. You may notice that this closure is one day earlier than other schools in the district. The shift from our project-based learning model to remote learning will be a big one for our staff, students, and families. PPOS staff will be using Monday to engage in professional development related to remote learning in order to give our students the most effective, engaging curriculum we can during this time. Our first packet of remote learning will be available for pick-up at the school Tuesday morning, March 18 from 7:00 am to 11:00 am. These resources will also be available digitally for families who would prefer to access them online.

• Seeds of Learning will be open tomorrow, Monday, March 16. Families will receive information about the rest of the week then. We thank you for your patience.

• Our Savior Lutheran School will be closed immediately for the week of March 16 and the following week (spring break) at the recommendation of San Juan Basin Public Health. The public schools are having optional school tomorrow, but we have decided to not follow suit and close immediately. An assessment will be made during the end of spring break week as to whether or not to return to classes. Pastor Packer and Annette McInnis are sending an email out as well with this and more information, please check your emails. We appreciate your patience with us during this unprecedented time.

• Pagosa Springs High School’s “Matilda the Musical” is postponed. The new tentative dates are April 28 through May 2.

• CHSAA’s spring sports and activities suspended until April 6

chsaanow.com

• All in-person, educational Extension programs for Archuleta County have been canceled through April 10th and is possibly extended in the near future. This includes programs conducted by our volunteers in the name of Extension and also 4-H club meetings. 4-H leaders should be receiving more information in the next couple of days, once the Colorado State 4-H Office has provided us with 4-H specific information.

Ski area

• Wolf Creek Ski Area suspends operations Sunday in response to COVID-19 outbreak: In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, all Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) ski areas will be suspending their operations beginning today, Sunday March 15, until further notice. We know that this action will cause disappointment and inconvenience for many visitors and residents, but it is made with the best interests of our guests, employees and the communities in which we operate in mind. The Governor of Colorado has issued an executive order directing this suspension of operations. He has done so in consultation with Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) and local public health authorities and out of concern for the capacity of local health providers. Please be patient during this time as Wolf Creek will be receiving a high volume of calls and inquiries. Colorado Ski Country USA member ski areas include: Wolf Creek, Winter Park, Telluride, Sunlight, Steamboat, Snowmass, Silverton, Purgatory, Powderhorn, Monarch Mountain, Loveland, Kendall Mountain, Howelsen Hill, Hesperus, Granby Ranch, Eldora, Echo Mountain, Copper Mountain, Cooper, Buttermilk, Aspen Mountain, Arapahoe Basin and Aspen Highlands.

Meals and food pantries

• Loaves and Fishes will continue to offer meals to the community on Thursdays as takeout only. There will be no sit down service as the hall will be closed. Guests should come to the front doors of the Parish Hall on Lewis Street between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. where they can pick up meals to go. This practice will continue until further notice.

• Temporary change in meal programs and activities at Senior Center. – The Pagosa Senior Center has taken a pro-active step and as of Monday, March 16, 2020, we are temporarily closing the congregate dining room due to coronavirus (Covid-19) virus. Although there are no confirmed cases in Archuleta County, our clients are the most at risk for the virus. In order to continue providing meals, we will continue to offer hot meals and a salad with a drive-up option under the portico at the Ross Aragon Community Center. These meals will be available Monday thru Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a $4 suggested donation for those age 60 and above. The cost per meal for anyone age 59 and under is $10. The meals include a salad, hot meal, drink and dessert or bread (Our daily menu is posted on our website at psseniors.org.) Please call 264-2167 to make a reservation for pickup. We will also continue our Meals on Wheels program. There will be no games, classes, or presentations during this time. The staff will be working in the building and available by phone. If you need to speak to a staff member, please call 264-2167.

• Knights of Columbus Fish Fry – Events cancelled until further notice.

• The Community United Methodist Church will be closed for meetings, gatherings and worship services. But our food pantry will remain open.

Churches

• The Community United Methodist Church will be closed for meetings, gatherings and worship services. But our food pantry will remain open.

• St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church: We have been advised to cancel all church services and other activities at our church for the next two weeks…March 15 and March 22nd. We will reassess the situation after Sunday March 22nd.

• Pagosa UU Fellowship cancelled Sunday Service and all meetings at the Fellowship.

Public facilities

• Town of Pagosa Springs temporarily suspends public access for groups and activities at facilities, access to town buildings limited to employees and escorted visitors.

• Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library – The Library Board has made the decision to close the Ruby Sisson Library starting Tuesday, March 17 at noon. All library programs, classes, meeting room reservations, events and outreach, were cancelled last Friday. We will be closed through Sunday, April 5. In the next couple of days, Library staff will determine ways to serve you best in these uncertain times. We encourage you to watch our Library website, Facebook page and e-newsletter for content we’ll be sharing. We are determining details for the ability in providing curbside pickup of hold items or replenishing items. We will have staff answering the phone between 9 am-1 pm Monday through Friday. If you have questions, please contact the library at 970-264-2209 or email the library, ruby@pagosalibrary.org.

Though our physical location will be closed, Wi-Fi will be available 24/7 in the Library’s parking lot. We also have a variety of materials available to you digitally. Naming just a few, you can download e-books and e-audiobooks through our CloudLibrary app on your smartphone or tablet. IndieFlix allows unlimited streaming access to award-winning shorts, feature films and documentaries. By using the online resource, TumbleBook Library, you can find children’s books and audiobooks. To access all of these resources, simply go to pagosalibrary.org and select the gray tab towards the top of the page that says “Online Resources.”

We are asking that you keep all materials that you have checked out instead of returning them to the library or the uptown dropbox. As always, you do not need to worry about overdue fees. We will increase the number of items that you can have checked out during this closure.

• The Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership greenhouses in Centennial Park are closed to the public indefinitely.

Other activities

• Sunday night Bingo at Parish Hall cancelled.

• Pagosa Springs Rotary Club meetings have been cancelled at Pagosa Brewing for at least 30 days. Gov. Jared Polis late today suspended dine-in services at all restaurants and bars in the state for the next 30 days, an order that could be renewed in a month. Takeout and delivery will be permitted under the order.

• Chamber’s Business After Hours at Pagosa Springs Medical Center, March 18

• The Southwest Organization for Sustainability is postponing community Earth Day celebrations until later in the summer.

• 9Health Fair postponed, April 25

• Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership has postponed/canceled the Environmental Film Festival until further notice.

Please email cancellations to editor@pagosasun.com.

Follow these topics: News, Top Stories