COVID-19 outbreak identified at Four Corners Healthcare

Through a combination of laboratory testing and epidemiological investigation, San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) has identified a COVID-19 outbreak at Four Corners Healthcare, a long-term care facility.

Three residents and two employees have been confirmed as COVID-19 cases. SJBPH and Four Corners management took immediate action to limit the further spread of disease. Four Corners has enacted their COVID-19 containment plan, placed all three residents in an isolation wing of the facility, excluded the positive employees from work, conducted contact tracing and tested all facility residents on Nov. 20. In addition, SJBPH is providing infection control guidance to management, which has cooperated with the outbreak investigation and is taking all appropriate measures to stop spread of the virus.

The outbreak investigation is ongoing, and additional cases or contacts may be identified. As with any communicable disease, this investigation will take some time to complete. In order to protect the privacy of the individuals, identifying information and medical information about the persons involved will not be released to the public. As of Nov. 25, all residents who tested positive are asymptomatic.

“Four Corners Healthcare Center is very thankful for the guidance and assistance of San Juan Basin Public Health,” said Annaliese Impink, spokesperson for Four Corners Healthcare Center. “The Center has done its best to heed the advice of SJPBH in order to minimize the spread of this terrible virus. We appreciate the diligence and hard work of the center’s staff and the staff of SJPBH,” she said.

“For almost nine months SJBPH and the long-term care facilities in our region have worked hard to keep our most vulnerable populations safe from the virus. We’ve seen residential healthcare outbreaks in twenty-six other counties since March, so we knew that this was a place to devote testing, education, and close coordination with our partners,” said Liane Jollon, executive director of SJBPH. “We hope that with quick action on the part of SJBPH and Four Corners management, this outbreak will be quickly contained and resolved. With the virus so prevalent in our community, it remains critical that people take the virus seriously, stop socializing outside their household, wear a face covering in public and at work, monitor their symptoms, and get tested if they are feeling any symptoms of COVID-19,” Jollon said.

The following precautions will be essential to containing the spread of COVID-19 through the winter holiday season:

Stay at home as much as possible, and instruct employees to work from home, if possible

Practice physical distancing ( at least 6 feet away from another person)

6 feet away from another person) Gather only with members of your household.

Wear face coverings when in public; the statewide mask order is still in effect in indoor public spaces

Practice good hygiene (washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, etc.),

Get tested if you have symptoms or believe you’ve been exposed through a known contact or community interaction, and

Don’t go to work, school or social activities if you are sick or have a known or suspected exposure.

For the most up to date information, visit SJBPH’s website at https://sjbpublichealth.org/coronavirus/.