COVID-19 outbreak at downtown Durango construction site

By San Juan Basin Public Health

San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) has identified a COVID-19 outbreak in a downtown Durango construction site.

An outbreak is defined as two or more cases at a location with onset within a 14-day period. Five people associated with the worksite have tested positive for COVID-19 as of June 2; only one of these individuals is a resident of La Plata County.

SJBPH took immediate action once notified of the first case at this facility to limit further spread of disease by contacting worksite representatives, providing them with infection control guidance, and referring employees and contractors to free COVID-19 testing sites.

Through case investigation and contact tracing, SJBPH has already identified people in and out of southwest Colorado who are believed to have had close contact with people who tested positive. To keep the community safe, SJBPH will continue to identify additional close contacts so that SJBPH staff can provide appropriate prevention and self-quarantine guidance to anyone who is believed to have been exposed to this outbreak. By following up on every positive COVID-19 diagnostic test in Archuleta and La Plata counties, SJBPH has successfully kept case counts in the two counties among the lowest in Colorado, per capita.

To protect the privacy of the individuals affected by this outbreak, identifying information and medical information will not be released to the public.

SJBPH continues to stress that the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are:

staying at home,

washing your hands frequently,

practicing physical distancing (at least 6 feet away from another person), and

wearing a cloth (non-medical) mask to cover your nose and mouth when in public.

