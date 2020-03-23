COVID-19: Late fees will be waived for vehicle registration

The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has authorized all counties to waive late fees for vehicle registration renewals. This is in effect for the period of the governor’s emergency order related to COVID-19. Customers are encouraged to utilize online services and self-service kiosks to complete eligible transactions.

The fee waiver will remain in place until such time as the emergency order is lifted.

“The Department of Revenue is allowing Coloradans to do more online and avoid in-person contact in our offices,” said Executive Director Lu Córdova. “We are proactively working to protect our customers and do our part to help prevent the spread of the virus.

All Coloradans are encouraged to take advantage of the DMV’s 35 online services before visiting a DMV office. Go to mydmv.colorado.gov, where you will find, in addition to driver’s license renewals, many of the most popular services, such as:

• Request a driver record.

• Pay a citation.

• Pay a reinstatement fee.

• Upload reinstatement documents.

• Schedule an appointment.

• Change license or vehicle address.

• Update emergency contacts.

• Check eligibility to renew by mail.

• Reschedule a hearing.

• Request title status.

• Request duplicate title.

• Apply for emissions waiver.

• First-time registration.

• Renew registration.

• First-time disability placards.

• Manage placards.

• Replace tabs.

• Registration fee estimator.

