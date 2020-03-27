Find a Job: Help Wanted
Find a Rental: Residential Rentals
Find a Home: Houses for Sale
News
Archuleta County
Town of Pagosa Springs
Business
Education
Crime
Obituaries
Obituaries
Opinion
Letters to the Editor
Editorial
Sports
Basketball
Baseball
Cheerleading
Cross Country
Football
Golf
Soccer
Track and Field
Volleyball
Wrestling
Outdoors
Arts & Entertainment
Calendar
Music
Theater
Art
Photography
Charity
Artist’s Lane
Lifestyle
Celebrations
Cards of Thanks
Community Center News
Extension Viewpoints
Food
Food for Thought
History
Pagosa’s Past
Religion
A Matter of Faith
Library
Farm & Ranch
Gardening
Health
Veterans Corner
Senior News
Photo and Video
Buy SUN Photos
Classifieds
Public Notices
Announcements
Autos
Business Opportunities
Commercial Property
Commercial Rentals
Condos
For Sale
Health Services
Help Wanted
Houses for Sale
Livestock
Lost and Found
Mobile Homes
Open Houses
Personals
Pets
Property
Ranches
Recreational Vehicles
Residential Rentals
Services
Too Late To Classify
Vacation Rentals
Wanted
Yard Sales
Submit Classified Ad
Submit a Classified Ad
Editorial Guidelines and Deadlines
Events Calendar
View Special Issues
Summer Visitor Guide
Winter Visitor Guide
Real Estate and Relocation Guide
The Hunt
Contact The SUN
Display & Web Advertising
Biz Beat Application
Submit a Classified Ad
Editorial Guidelines and Deadlines
Pagosa Springs SUN Staff Contacts
Search in Archives
Search in Present Archives
Archives April, 1999 to Nov. 2012
Buy SUN Photos
Links to COVID-19 coverage
Archuleta County Central Call center
Archuleta County Central Call Center established
Testing and hospital information
Drive-through COVID-19 testing site for high-risk individuals in Archuleta County set for Tuesday
First confirmed presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Archuleta County
COVID-19 testing criteria changes locally
PSMC prepares to provide treatment plans to those with COVID-19 symptoms, reserves tests for critically ill
CDPHE confirms 23 additional new COVID-19 presumptive positive cases in Colorado: Total of 72
PSMC offers medical visits by phone, postpones elective procedures
Coronavirus: Public Health Emergency Operations Plan in place
Local business and service information
Business announcements: Curbside orders, delivery, closures, special hours, online ordering
http://www.pagosasun.com/preparations-continue-for-covid-19-pandemic-governor-declares-state-of-emergency/San Juan Basin Public Health closes lobbies to public, services available by appointment, phone and online
Wolf Creek Ski Area suspends operations Sunday in response to COVID-19 outbreak
Library News: Library closed, but many services available online, books available by download
Pine Ridge Extended Care Center, Bee Hive Homes, Visiting Angels enact safety measures in wake of coronavirus
To our valued Pagosa Springs restaurants, retail stores and businesses open to the general public
Public health orders and declarations
COVID-19: Governor orders statewide stay-at-home order
Executive order
Executive order FAQ
Preparations continue for Covid-19 pandemic:
Governor declares state of emergency
San Juan Basin Public Health issues ‘Stay at Home’ Advisory
Town considers remote meetings, declares local emergency
County declares local emergency, outlines safety protocols
Assistance
Food pantry updates and ways you can help those in need
COVID-19 Relief Fund accepting grant applications
Community Emergency Relief Fund activated
COVID-19: Late fees will be waived for vehicle registration
LPEA board delays rate increase and allocates $90,000 to support community during COVID-19
Coloradans 65 and older can renew online Driver license online renewal available to some vulnerable populations
State labor department announces assistance during temporary shutdowns due to coronavirus
SBA disaster assistance in response to the coronavirus
Southwest Colorado SBDC: Business interruption insurance help
Senior News: Temporary change in meal programs and activities at the Senior Center
Skip the office visit: Colorado PEAK is online portal to assistance programs
Education
Local schools close, move to online learning in response to COVID-19 pandemic
Schooling at home
Spring sports season delayed
Charter school to move to remote learning: Letter to families
Utilities
LPEA temporarily suspends disconnects for nonpayment of electric bills during COVID-19 pandemic
LPEA implements Continuity of Operations Plan
Pagosa Fire Protection District modifies activity due to COVID-19
Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District temporarily closes lobby to public
Other
Gov. Polis provides update on state response to COVID-19
First responders taking extra precautions due to COVID-19
Tribe to cease nonessential tribal government operations due to outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
COVID-19: What the public needs to know about water and sanitation
COVID-19 and pets: Owners should take precautions
COVID-19: Archuleta County letter to staff
Colorado has first death from COVID-19 in El Paso County
Extension Viewpoints: Infectious disease surveillance: What we are learning from bats and mosquitoes
Chief Judge Wilson issues administrative order for Sixth Judicial District
A message from Mayor Don Volger
Pagosa Springs Medical Center meeting
Town temporarily suspends public access for groups and activities at facilities, Senior Center closed for congregate meals, games, classes
9Health postpones spring health fairs across the state
State basketball tournament cancelled, Archuleta School District after-school activities cancelled, K of C Fish Fry and other cancellations
Keep informed about coronavirus
Follow these topics:
Archuleta County
,
Business
,
Education
,
News
Follow
By Pagosa SUN Online
This story was posted on March 27, 2020.
Whaddya Think?
What’s your favorite thing about spring?
Warmer temperatures.
Flowers.
Rafting/river recreation.
Longer days.
Spring rain/snow.
View Result
Total votes:
139
Warmer temperatures. (66 votes, 47%)
Flowers. (27 votes, 19%)
Rafting/river recreation. (7 votes, 5%)
Longer days. (28 votes, 20%)
Spring rain/snow. (11 votes, 9%)
Vote
Recent Posts
Gov. Polis provides update on state response to COVID-19
March 27 Colorado COVID-19 case summary
San Juan Basin Public Health closes lobbies to public, services available by appointment, phone and online
Links to COVID-19 coverage
Media Gallery
Springtime in the Rockies
School days
‘Over the Rainbow’
Knights of Columbus fish fry
Lanes and Links at the Library
Share This Story
Tweet
Facebook
Twitter
Google1
Email
Delicious
Digg
Google
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Yahoo
Blogger
Search in Archive
Search by Month
Select month
March 2020
February 2020
January 2020
December 2019
November 2019
October 2019
September 2019
August 2019
July 2019
June 2019
May 2019
April 2019
March 2019
February 2019
January 2019
December 2018
November 2018
October 2018
September 2018
August 2018
July 2018
June 2018
May 2018
April 2018
March 2018
February 2018
January 2018
December 2017
November 2017
October 2017
September 2017
August 2017
July 2017
June 2017
May 2017
April 2017
March 2017
February 2017
January 2017
December 2016
November 2016
October 2016
September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
April 2016
March 2016
February 2016
January 2016
December 2015
November 2015
October 2015
September 2015
August 2015
July 2015
June 2015
May 2015
April 2015
March 2015
February 2015
January 2015
December 2014
November 2014
October 2014
September 2014
August 2014
July 2014
June 2014
May 2014
April 2014
March 2014
February 2014
January 2014
December 2013
November 2013
October 2013
September 2013
August 2013
July 2013
June 2013
May 2013
April 2013
March 2013
February 2013
January 2013
December 2012
November 2012
October 2012
September 2012
Search by Category
Arts & Entertainment
Art
Artist’s Lane
Comedy
Dance
Films
Fort Lewis
Holiday Events
Museum
Music
Concert
Pagosa Arts & Culture Project
Pagosa Center for the Arts
Photography
Theater
Curtains Up Pagosa
Thingamajig
Youth
Features
Lifestyle
Cards of Thanks
Celebrations
Births
Community
Education
Relationships
Clubs
Community Center News
Extension Viewpoints
Farm & Ranch
Food
Food for Thought
Fund Raiser
Gardening
Health
History
Pagosa’s Past
Library
Library News
Movie/ Film
Nonprofit
Religion
A Matter of Faith
San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging
Senior News
Sport
Veterans Corner
News
Airport
Archuleta County
Business
BizBeat
CDC
Chamber News
CDOT
Crime
Education
Education Center
Seeds of Learning
Election
Fire District
Law Enforcement
Legal Lines
Medical
COVID-19
Political
Reservoir Hill
Town of Pagosa Springs
Parks and Recreation
Town Rec Center
Town Tourism Committee
Updates
Utilities
Dry Gulch
Geothermal
LPEA
PAWSD
Water
Village at Wolf Creek
Wal-Mart
Weather
Wildfire
Obituaries
Opinion
Editorial
Letters to the Editor
Political
Outdoors
Chimney Rock
CO Parks and Wildlife
Fish and Game
Forest
Pagosa Lakes News
Public Notices
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Cheerleading
Cross Country
Football
Golf
Pirates
Rodeo
Soccer
Swim
Track and Field
Volleyball
Winter Sports
Wrestling
Top Stories
Veterans
Search with Google
News
Archuleta County
Town of Pagosa Springs
Business
Education
Crime
Obituaries
Obituaries
Opinion
Letters to the Editor
Editorial
Sports
Basketball
Baseball
Cheerleading
Cross Country
Football
Golf
Soccer
Track and Field
Volleyball
Wrestling
Outdoors
Arts & Entertainment
Calendar
Music
Theater
Art
Photography
Charity
Artist’s Lane
Lifestyle
Celebrations
Cards of Thanks
Community Center News
Extension Viewpoints
Food
Food for Thought
History
Pagosa’s Past
Religion
A Matter of Faith
Library
Farm & Ranch
Gardening
Health
Veterans Corner
Senior News
Photo and Video
Buy SUN Photos
Copyright and Terms of Use
Commenting Policy
© 2020,
↑
The Pagosa Springs SUN