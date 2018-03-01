Courts request feasibility study on county’s offer

The Sixth Judicial District has requested that Archuleta County undertake a feasibility study regarding renovating the existing Archuleta County Courthouse before it further considers a conceptual plan presented by the county in a Jan. 29 meeting in Denver.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Business, News, Top Stories