Courts, county meet to discuss options

By Randi Pierce, Staff Writer

Both temporary and long-term fixes for county facilities have been the topic of discussion in recent weeks, with county and court representatives meeting Wednesday, and the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) discussing next steps during a Dec. 19 work session and executive session.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on December 28, 2017.