Courthouse offices to reopen May 4 with limitations

By Kristy Archuleta

Special to The SUN

The Archuleta County clerk, Archuleta County treasurer and Archuleta County assessor will be reopening to the public on a limited basis.

Starting Monday, May 4, there will be controlled access through the front door closest to Jim Smith Realty. A staff member will be stationed near the door and allow the public in as space allows. You will be directed to the appropriate office or assigned a waiting spot in the main lobby.

There is a limit of four people at any given time in the clerk’s office, two in the treasurer’s office and two in the assessor’s office. These limits are to allow for 6-foot distancing between customers.

The clerk’s office will resume VIN inspections, title transfers and marriage license applications by appointment only. We encourage customers to continue to utilize our online services for registration renewals www.mydmv.colorado.gov, or use the 24-hour drop box located on the west end of the building by the flag poles.

If you need to update your voter registration or make changes to your record, please go online www.govotecolorado.gov.

For an appointment or any questions regarding recording of real estate documents, please contact the clerk’s office at 264-8350.

The assessor’s office will accept appeals/protests of your 2020 property value by appointment only. You can download an appeal/protest form online at https://www.archuletacounty.org/407/forms and choose “Property Protest Form” or call the assessor’s office at 264-8310 to have a form mailed/emailed to you or to talk to someone to make arrangements with you regarding the next steps.

The treasurer’s office will be accepting payments for property taxes. You may also drop payments in the 24-hour drop box located on the west end of the courthouse by the flag poles. Payments can also be made online at www.archuletatax.com. Please contact the treasurer’s office at 264-8325, option No. 1 with any questions.

We are trying to reopen to the public while keeping our customers and staff as safe as possible. The tasks listed above as “by appointment only” are things that generally take longer and might cause customers to have to wait extended times in the lobby.

We hope this process will keep as many people waiting as little time as possible. We ask that you wear a face covering, and our staff will be wearing face coverings as well. We ask that you not come to the courthouse if you have a persistent cough or a fever. Please call the office you wish to visit and see if we can help you without you having to come in.

