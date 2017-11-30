Court orders new trial in murder case

The Colorado Court of Appeals announced on Nov. 22 that it was reversing the conviction of Charles Ray Stane, who in 2013 was convicted of the 1988 murder of Vickie Dexter, and remanding the case for a new trial.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Crime, News, Top Stories