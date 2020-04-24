Court orders BoCC to pay attorney fees in open records case

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

Sixth Judicial District Judge Jeffrey R. Wilson has awarded attorney Matthew H. Roane more than $10,000 in attorney fees for his work in obtaining disclosure of an executive session recording from the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC).

