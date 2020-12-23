County’s declaration of local disaster extended, again

By Clayton Chaney

Staff Writer

On Dec. 15, the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) voted to approve a resolution further extending the declaration of a local disaster due to the spread of COVID-19.

The resolution was approved at the regular board meeting, with no public comment made.

The BoCC originally declared a local disaster on March 17, which has now been extended eight times.

The resolution states that the declaration “shall continue until no later than 5pm on January 19, 2021.”

At that time, the BoCC will consider if another extension to the declaration is warranted.

During the meeting, none of the commissioners offered any comments before approving the resolution, and the item was approved as part of the meeting’s consent agenda.

In an interview, Commissioner Steve Wadley explained that by extending the declaration of the local disaster, the county will be eligible to be reimbursed for funds it has already spent.

Wadley added, “All it does is make us eligible to be reimbursed for money we spent on COVID-related issues. It really has nothing to do with keeping us in the red or anything to do with keeping businesses closed, or anything like that.”