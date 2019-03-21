County votes to extend vesting rights agreement for Fairway Land Trust, River Rock Estates

At their regular meeting on March 19, the county commissioners voted unanimously to adopt an amendment that extends vesting rights for a development with Fairway Land Trust and River Rock Estates LLC.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: News, Top Stories