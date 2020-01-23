County visit: A PR setup

Dear Editor:

Upon reading last week’s newspaper, I was somewhat concerned about the visit your staff and county personnel made to the western end of Archuleta County Road 500. I was concerned because you were invited yet the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, who was mentioned in the article as the intention for the visit, and that those who live in the area and/or that are impacted by road conditions there, were not privy to this meeting. I too as well as others in the area, think that little is done to improve the conditions of the road, supporting the SUIT’s claim. My concern is for the entire western end of CR 500 from CR 557 to the intersection of State Highway 151 and not just the problem areas noted in your article.

