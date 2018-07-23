County, town lift fire restrictions

- News
Unincorporated Archuleta County and the Town of Pagosa Springs are no longer under fire restrictions.
Archuleta County announced Monday morning that, “Due to the recent rains, higher dew points and improved fire conditions, Stage I Fire Restrictions have been rescinded for all unincorporated land throughout Archuleta County.”
The Pagosa Springs Town Council voted Thursday evening to raise its fire restrictions effective at midnight that night.
“Although the threat of wildland fire has diminished, people are still asked to be cautious and use common sense when using fire,” the statement released by the county notes.
