County, town lift fire restrictions

Unincorporated Archuleta County and the Town of Pagosa Springs are no longer under fire restrictions.

Archuleta County announced Monday morning that, “Due to the recent rains, higher dew points and improved fire conditions, Stage I Fire Restrictions have been rescinded for all unincorporated land throughout Archuleta County.”

The Pagosa Springs Town Council voted Thursday evening to raise its fire restrictions effective at midnight that night.

“Although the threat of wildland fire has diminished, people are still asked to be cautious and use common sense when using fire,” the statement released by the county notes.

Archuleta County Wildland Fire personnel are still responding to lightning-caused fires within and bordering the county and the fire season is expected to continue through the summer and early fall months.
If you have any further questions, please contact Archuleta County Combined Dispatch at 731-2160.
The San Juan National Forest had previously lifted its fire restrictions.
This story was posted on July 23, 2018.