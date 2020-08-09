County, town extend declarations of local disaster

By John Finefrock

and Chris Mannara

Staff Writers

Both the Town of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County have extended their respective local disaster orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

At a regular meeting on Aug. 4, the Pagosa Springs Town Council voted unanimously to extend its local disaster order through Dec. 31.

“By keeping this in place, this helps to make us eligible for possible reimbursements for federal funding and other expenditures that we may incur as a result of responding to the virus,” said Town Manager Andrea Phillips.

The original local disaster declaration was signed on March 16 and was then ratified and extended by town council at a meeting on March 19.

“It has been extended by town council several times,” Phillips said, noting that the most recent local disaster order was set to expire on Aug. 4.

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted to extend the Declaration of Local Disaster until no later than Sept. 15.

The county commissioners voted to extend the declaration by resolution on April 21, May 5, June 2, July 7 and on Tuesday.