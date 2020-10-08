County, town approve more pandemic-related funding

By Chris Mannara and

Clayton Chaney

Staff Writers

The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) and Pagosa Springs Town Council each approved the expenditure of additional funding from the Coronavirus Relief Fund at their respective meetings Tuesday, with that funding slated to help the medical center and San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH), among others.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.