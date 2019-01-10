County to interview four administrator applicants

- News
Located on the agenda for the Jan. 2 meeting of the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) was an agenda topic, under the new business heading, that regarded a potential extension for the recruitment process to hire a new county administrator.
