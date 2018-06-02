County to discuss implications of moving to stage three fire restrictions

- News
The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners will hold a work session at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning to discuss the implications of moving to stage three fire restrictions.
Representatives from the U.S. Forest Service Pagosa Ranger District and Archuleta County Office of Emergency Management will participate in the discussion with the commissioners.
The public meeting will be held in the Archuleta County administration building, commissioner’s meeting room at 398 Lewis St.
