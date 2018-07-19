County settles case with Hart Construction over jail roof

By Avery Martinez

Staff Writer

Archuleta County and Hart Construction have agreed to a settlement over an incident involving the roof over what was the Archuleta County jail.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Business, News, Top Stories