County settles case with Hart Construction over jail roof

By Avery Martinez
Staff Writer
Archuleta County and Hart Construction have agreed to a settlement over an incident involving the roof over what was the Archuleta County jail.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on July 19, 2018.