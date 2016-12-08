County selects consultant to update housing assessment

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) voted to select Economic & Planning Systems (EPS) as the entity to update the 2008 Archuleta County Housing Needs Assessment.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Business, News, Top Stories