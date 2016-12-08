e edition login button

County selects consultant to update housing assessment

By Marshall Dunham, Staff Writer

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) voted to select Economic & Planning Systems (EPS) as the entity to update the 2008 Archuleta County Housing Needs Assessment.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on December 8, 2016.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *