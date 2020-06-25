County roads

Dear Editor:

This letter is addressed to the Board of County Commissioners. Since I left office in 1990, the county no longer crushes quality gravel for the country roads. While in office I located 32 gravel pits around the county as sources for gravel. Instead of using gravel the county prefers spraying road stabilizers, spending millions of dollars on dust control. If they used proper gravel on the roads they wouldn’t need to spray for dust control. The lower half of Country Road 700 still uses gravel that was laid down in 1978 and requires minimal maintenance.

