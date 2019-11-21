County releases part of executive session recording

Archuleta County has released portions of an executive session recording after Sixth Judicial District Chief Judge Jeffrey Wilson issued a court order stating part of the recording is not protected from public release.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, News, Top Stories