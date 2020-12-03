County proceeding with new court facility construction

By Clayton Chaney

Staff Writer

At a special board meeting held by the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 24, the board voted to approve a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) proposal from Nunn Construction for the construction of the Archuleta County Combined Courts Facility at Harman Park.

