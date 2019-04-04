County planning commission directed to streamline permitting

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

At its regular meeting on March 27, the Archuleta County Planning Commission discussed that the county administrator and county commissioners are pushing them to streamline a variety of permitting processes.

