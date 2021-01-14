County officials sworn into office
6th Judicial District Court Judge Jeffery Wilson swears Commissioner Ronnie Maez into office for his second term. Maez is Archuleta County’s District 2 commissioner.
By Clayton Chaney
Staff Writer
County commissioners Warren Brown and Ronnie Maez were sworn into office Tuesday, Jan. 12, at a work session held by the Board of County Commissioners (BoCC).
6th Judicial District Court Judge Jeffery Wilson swears newly elected Commissioner Warren Brown into office. Brown was elected in November 2020 as Archuleta County’s District 1 commissioner, replacing Steve Wadley.
This story was posted on January 14, 2021.