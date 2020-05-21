County, national forests implement fire restrictions

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By John Finefrock
Staff Writer
Archuleta County and area forests are under fire restrictions.
Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect on all private lands in unincorporated Archuleta County at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Forest, News, Outdoors, Top Stories, Town of Pagosa Springs, Wildfire