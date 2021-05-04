County looks at forming health district study group

By Clayton Chaney

Staff Writer

The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) is continuing to explore alternative health district options.

At a work session held on April 27, the BoCC discussed the formation of a study group for a county health district.

Commissioner Alvin Schaaf explained that part of the reason for forming the group is “to see what the ability is of starting our own health district in Archuleta County.”

County Administrator Scott Wall explained that applications will be sent to those who express interest in joining the group once it is formally adopted.

Commissioner Ronnie Maez clarified that the formation of the group is strictly for “investigative” purposes.

He added that the county needs to perform its due diligence to “see if there’s something better out there for our citizens.”

The BoCC has previously expressed interest in leaving San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH), which has served La Plata and Archuleta counties since 1949, to join the Silver Thread Health District.

The Silver Thread Health District currently serves Hinsdale and Mineral counties.

Now, the BoCC is considering creating its own health district.

In a later interview, Maez explained that all options are still on the table.

He mentioned that SJBPH may increase its fees for the county and that there may be a better option out there.

Maez added that with the formation of this group, the county will hopefully gain sufficient information on which health district option will be in the best interest of the citizens of Archuleta County.