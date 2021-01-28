County looks at changing Marijuana Impact Fund grant parameters

By Clayton Chaney

Staff Writer

At a work session held by the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) on Jan. 19, the BoCC and county staff discussed the possibility of changing the award parameters for the Marijuana Impact Fund in order to allow for individuals to apply for awards, specifically students.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.