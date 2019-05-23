County looking to buy Harman house

The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) voted to appoint chair Ron Maez as negotiator for the county’s possible purchase of the home of Norma and Fred Harman III at 85 Harman Park Drive, among other things, at its regular meeting on May 21.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Top Stories