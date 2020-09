County logs seven new COVID-19 cases in five days, sits at Level 2

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

Seven new resident cases of COVID-19 were reported to San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) between Sept. 17 and Sept. 21, putting Archuleta County’s cumulative case count at 55.

