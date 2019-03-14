County holds firm in support of Second Amendment rights

- News
The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) has determined that a resolution it passed in 2013 is still worded properly to protect citizens’ Second Amendment rights amid the Colorado Legislature considering a bill that some say infringes on constitutional rights.
