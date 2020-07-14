County extends declaration of local disaster

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

On Tuesday, the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners extended its “Declaration of Local Disaster” until Aug. 4.

Archuleta County Administrator Scott Wall explained that the declaration simply allows the county to be eligible for reimbursement funds for anything they spend to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This just allows us for reimbursement [for money that is] expended to the COVID-19. It’s not another emergency added to the one we have,” said Commissioner Ron Maez the last time the commissioners extended the declaration.