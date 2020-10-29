County earmarks funding for new court facility

By Clayton Chaney

Staff Writer

At the regular meeting of the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, the board voted to approve the release of $4 million of strategic reserve funds in order to ensure sufficient funding for the new justice system court facility set to be located at Harman Park.

