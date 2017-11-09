County courthouse discussions continue

The Archuleta County Courthouse was again the topic of conversation Tuesday afternoon, with the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners tending to a trio of agenda items related to the building at its regular meeting.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Business, News, Top Stories