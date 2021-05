County clerk’s office closed due to COVID

By Kristy Archuleta

Archuleta County Clerk

and Recorder’s Office

The Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is closed due to COVID. There are two employees who have tested positive.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.