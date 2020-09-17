County clerk and recorder outlines guidelines for in-person and mail-in voting this November

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

Kristy Archuleta’s office is already preparing for Election Day on Nov. 3.

In an email, Archuleta, who is the Archuleta County clerk and recorder, outlined both in-person and mail-in voting guidelines for the upcoming election.

“Ballots will be mailed on October 9th. Voters can still vote in person. To enter the [Voter Services and Polling Center (VSPC) at 449 San Juan St.] we are asking that everyone practices social distancing and wears a face covering. We will have hand sanitizer available. We are encouraging voters to utilize the ballot they will receive in the mail but understand some will want to vote in person. We are excited that we will have an additional 24-hour Drop Box in Archuleta County. It is in Arboles at the Tara Community Center. Both 24-hour Drop Box locations have video surveillance. If voters choose to mail their ballots we recommend not mailing them later than one week prior to election. Post marks do not count,” Archuleta wrote.

According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s website, Oct. 26 is the deadline to register to vote or update your registration and still receive a ballot in the mail, though for in-person voting you can register up to and including the day of the election.

Asked if she had any concerns about the post office being able to handle the volume of mail-in ballots, Archuleta replied, “No. I would just recommend that voters do not mail any later than one week prior to the election to avoid their ballot not getting to us in time. If any voters have concerns, they could use our Drop Boxes or hand deliver to our VSPC.”

On the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) website, usps.com, the organization outlines how it is well-equipped to handle a large volume of mail on Election Day.

“…the Postal Service delivers 433 million pieces of mail a day. Even if all Americans were to vote by mail this year, 330 million ballots over the course of the election would be only three-quarters of what the Postal Service delivers in one single day,” a press release titled “Just the Facts: Six Things to Know About the Postal Service” reads.

VSPC hours

Archuleta outlined the hours the VSPC will be open for election season.

“Our VSPC will be open as follows: Hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning October 19, 2020 (including Monday, November 2nd). Saturdays October 24, 2020 and October 31, 2020 the office will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Election Day hours will be 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“Please, no electioneering or campaigning within 100 feet of the VSPC. If anyone enters with anything visible they will be asked to remove or cover it.

“All voters will have access to track their ballot at https://ballottrax.net​,” she wrote.