County awarded $2.7 million through coronavirus relief fund

By Clayton Chaney

Staff Writer

Archuleta County has been awarded $2,724,969 from the U.S. Department of the Treasury through the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

At a regular meeting held by the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) on May 18, the board approved the authorization of the chairman’s signature to accept the funds.

The item was approved as part of the meeting’s consent agenda, and no discussion was held on the matter.

County Attorney Todd Weaver stated in previous work sessions that the funds will be distributed through two payments over the next two years.

It is noted in the documentation attached in the meeting’s agenda that the county “may use awarded funds to cover eligible costs incurred during the period that begins on March 3, 2021, and ends on December 31, 2024.”

Weaver explained in a later interview that the funds can be used for projects that support public health expenditures; address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency; replace lost public-sector revenue; provide premium pay for essential workers; and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.