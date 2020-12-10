County asks for $850,000 to expand courthouse project

By Clayton Chaney

Staff Writer

On Dec. 3, the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners met with the Colorado Underfunded Courthouse Facility Commission (UCFC) to discuss the possibility of receiving more funding in order to add a third courtroom to the recently approved Harman Park Justice Facility Center; however, on Wednesday afternoon that request was denied.

