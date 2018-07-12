County approves short-term rental regs

By Avery Martinez
Staff Writer
New short-term rental regulations were approved for Archuleta County last week.
The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) voted to allow short-term rentals (STRs) at its regularly scheduled meeting on July 3.

