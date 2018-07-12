County approves short-term rental regs

- News
By Avery Martinez
Staff Writer
New short-term rental regulations were approved for Archuleta County last week.
The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) voted to allow short-term rentals (STRs) at its regularly scheduled meeting on July 3.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
