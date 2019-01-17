County approves contract to purchase Harman Park property To build a detention facility

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

At its regular meeting on Jan. 15, the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) voted to approve a contract to buy 4.98 acres for $45,000, with that property located at 125 Harman Park Drive, for the purpose of building a detention facility.

