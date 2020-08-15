Counties to address future of San Juan Basin Health Department in special meeting Tuesday

The future of the San Juan Basin Public Health District (SJBPH) and a request for proportional funding from Archuleta County to control the COVID-19 pandemic will be topics of a joint meeting of the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners, La Plata County Board of County Commissioners and SJBPH Board of Health and their respective counsel on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 7 a.m.

The board of health requested the meeting following an article in The Pagosa Springs SUN reported that “the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners agreed at a June 16, 2020 work session to form a task force to investigate the feasibility of withdrawal from the Health District and formation of a county health department,” according to agenda documentation.

SJBPH is also requesting $150,000 in additional COVID-19 response funding from Archuleta County.

According to agenda documentation, “the Adopted Fiscal Year 2020 Budget includes appropriations of $9.67 per capita from each La Plata County and Archuleta County towards the costs of maintaining the District.” Based on 2019 U.S. Census estimates, the population of La Plata County is 56,221 and the population of Archuleta County is 14,029.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held via Zoom. Attendees can click the link to join the meeting or join by phone by calling (346) 248-7799 and using Meeting ID #811-2908-5203 and password 336506.