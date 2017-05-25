Council to hold work session on impact fees

- News
After much discussion and public comment during its regular meeting on Thursday, May 18, the Pagosa Springs Town Council voted to table the agenda item of placing a temporary moratorium on impact fees within the town.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: Business, News, Town of Pagosa Springs