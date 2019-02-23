Council to discuss beetle-kill trees falling on trails

By Bob Milford

Special to The SUN

The Pagosa Area Trails Council (PATC) and its board will be meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. in the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association conference room.

I encourage all Pagosa area user groups, nonprofits and local businesses to send a representative and any individual who uses the national forest and wilderness areas to this very important meeting.

If you are concerned about the future and maintaining the trails, safety and access to our local national forest and wilderness areas, I strongly suggest you attend this meeting and get involved in helping the PATC and its many partners solve the many issues we have in Pagosa area forests. The No. 1 issue is the beetle-kill trees falling on trails.

We will be updating everyone on the plans and what is going on these very important issues. We will be asking for input from all attendees of the meeting.

