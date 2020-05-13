Council shows support for proposed variance request to state public health orders

By Chris Mannara

Staff writer

The Pagosa Springs Town Council voiced unanimous support for the draft plan of a variance request from small business owners to the state’s public health orders pertaining to COVID-19 at a special meeting on May 13.

The variance proposes allowing businesses that are not yet open due to public health orders, for example restaurants, gyms and pools, be able to do so while following criteria set out in a suppression plan.

Archuleta County must be the applicant, and additionally, the variance request must include an alternative suppression plan for COVID-19 that is endorsed by San Juan Basin Public Health and adopted by the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners

Pagosa Springs Medical Center must also verify that it has the capacity to serve those needing its care, according to council agenda documentation.

