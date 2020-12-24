Council approves rezoning Springs Development parcel to mixed-use town center

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

At a regular meeting on Dec. 17, an ordinance was approved on second reading by the Pagosa Springs Town Council that rezones the property known as the north parcel of the Springs Development to a mixed-use town center.

